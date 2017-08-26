Lubbock County Emergency Management team headed to gulf coast area

In response to the recent arrival of Tropical Storm Harvey the Lubbock County Emergency Management team will be leaving to help those in the area.

The team is scheduled to leave on Sunday, according to a news release from the group. They will be alongside local and state agencies in helping with the relief efforts.

This is one of a few other local groups who have headed south to the affected area. Earlier in the week staffers from Covenant Children's helped transport a NICU baby so they would have access to proper eqipment.

Thursday a team of paramedics traveled to San Antonio to help emergency officials there. And Friday members of Lubbock Fire Rescue headed down to also help in rescue and emergency efforts.

At the moment there is no set time for how long the team will be there.

RELATED STORY: Covenant Children's NICU nurses help with evacuations ahead of Hurricane Harvey

RELATED STORY: South Plains Incident Management Team deploys Lubbock firefighters

RELATED STORY: UMC sends assistance for Hurricane Harvey

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.