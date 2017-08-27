Driver charged with manslaughter in deadly Sunday morning crash

30-year-old Michael Hastings is in police custody, charged with manslaughter after a deadly crash in the 1900 block of MLK.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and left one person dead and Hastings in critical condition. The front passenger, 25-year-old, Charles Smith, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the two men were possibly racing when they lost control of the vehicle in the 1900 block of MLK Boulevard.

Accident investigators say the vehicle was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After crossing Idalou Road, the vehicle lost control, entered the center median, struck two light poles and a tree before coming to a stop.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, which shut down the road on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was in the median between the north and south bound lanes when officers arrived.

Speed is considered a factor. This accident is still under investigation.

Hastings was arrested on Tuesday evening. He is now being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

