Police release name of victim killed in crash in 1900 block of MLK

An accident that happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police say the two men were possibly racing when they lost control of the vehicle in the 1900 block of MLK Boulevard.

Accident investigators say the vehicle was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After crossing Idalou Road, the vehicle lost control, entered the center median, struck two light poles and a tree before coming to a stop.

The front passenger, 23-year-old, Charles Smith, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old, Michael Hastings, was transported to UMC by ambulance with serious injuries.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, which shut down the road on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was in the median between the north and south bound lanes when officers arrived.

This accident is still under investigation.

