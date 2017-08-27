How to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

How to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The American Red Cross is asking people to donate on its website or to text 90999 to donate $10.

United Blood Services is also calling on residents to help with blood and platelet needs.

