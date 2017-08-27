Pigskin Preview: Estacado Matadors

The Estacado Matadors went 8-4 last season and are looking to do even better in the second season under head coach Marcus Shavers.

"The transition has been smoother, but the work stays the same. Expectations are in place, but that doesn't change how hard we have to push them to get the type of results you want. I feel like we have won every practice. We try to be 1-0 every day. I think we have won the first 12 practices and are 12-0."

Estacado is in a four team district so before they even take the field, they are in the playoffs. The Matadors will try to make another strong run.

"We will try to make a deep run in the playoffs. I have been proud of the coaches and kids because they are focused on the process. I don't hear so many guys talking about we have a chance to win a district championship as opposed to what's the next thing we have to do to be good. There's been a lot of excitement, but we've been focused on the process."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.