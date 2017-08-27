Reminder: New bell schedule for LISD

There will be a new bell schedule for schools in the Lubbock Independent School District for 2017.

The tardy bell for elementary schools will ring at 7:45 a.m. The dismissal bell will be at 3:25 p.m.

The tardy bell for middle schools will ring at 8:20 a.m. The dismissal bell will ring at 4 p.m.

The tardy bell for high schools will ring at 8:15 a.m. The dismissal bell will ring at 3:55 p.m.

Check the included graphic for other times and locations.

