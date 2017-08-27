Reminder: New bell schedule for LISD

Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.
In response to the recent arrival of Tropical Storm Harvey the Lubbock County Emergency Management team will be leaving to help those in the area.
