Harvey to bring scattered showers to Lubbock area Sunday into Monday

Harvey continues to spin across Southeast Texas, producing torrential rainfall.

Areas around Houston saw 20 to 35 inches of rain during the past 24 hours. More rainfall is expected to our south.

New models are coming in suggesting Harvey is starting to move a little bit. It may end up in the Gulf again briefly before curving back into Southeast Texas or Louisiana.

Heavy rain threats continue through Tuesday or Wednesday. Locally, the storm will draw a cold front into our area. Storms are lining up across the Panhandle. This line is tracking southward.

Don't be surprised if they make it to the Lubbock area around midnight or shortly thereafter.

Scattered showers develop Monday. Lows drop into the 60s Sunday night with highs in the 80s Monday. 50s are possible for overnight lows Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Below normal temperatures are in the forecast through Saturday as a result of northerly winds and occasional cold fronts due to the circulation of Harvey.

