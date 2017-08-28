Keller Williams, Church on the Rock gathering relief supplies for hurricane victims

The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.
