Keller Williams, Church on the Rock gathering relief supplies for hurricane victims

Keller Williams building, 10210 Quaker (Provided by Keller Williams)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A group from Keller Williams Realty and Church on the Rock is preparing a load of relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They're asking for:

Bulk foods (rice, beans)
Bottled Water
Baby supplies (diapers, formula)
First Aid supplies

Drop off any time Monday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Lubbock (10210 Quaker) or Church on the Rock (10503 Slide Road).

If you can't drop off supplies, they ask that you donate at this link: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=eee1ec as a "General or Other Designated Gift" and put Texas Coast in the description of your gift.

