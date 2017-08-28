West Texas Salvation Army teams joining statewide relief effort

Provided by Salvation Army Lubbock

Salvation Army disaster teams from Texas are traveling the length and breadth of the Lone Star State headed to the staging area in San Antonio following Harvey making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

From there they will be deployed to the areas of greatest need as the devastation caused by the storm becomes apparent.

The Texas Division fleet of 34 mobile kitchens will be joined by 10 units from the neighboring Oklahoma Arkansas Division along with an Incident Management Team. The Florida Division has deployed two mobile bunk houses and two shower units to Texas.

Flooding remains a major concern for the coming days with torrential rain forecast as the storm stalls over South Texas. A Salvation Army team and two feeding units from Austin will visit hard-hit Victoria first thing on Sunday morning as the needs assessment continues. It is expected that a number of mobile kitchens will be deployed to affected communities along the coastline on Sunday while others remain in anticipation of service needs in San Antonio where many evacuees have sought shelter.

As for our Lubbock Division, our Canteen is in Temple Texas, they are serving coffee, donuts, and chocolate to evacuees from Alvin and Peerland Counties. They will be serving lunch to the evacuees and then be moving to San Antonio and helping with the evacuees that are being sent there. Here are a few pictures of our volunteers hard at work.

One last note please make any donations by using these three resources

www.helpsalvationarmy.org

800-SAL-ARMY

The Salvation Army

PO Box 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301