Registration open for Walk to End Alzheimer's

2017 Walk to End Alheimer's will take place on October 14 (Source: Alzheimer's Association)

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Every year, the Alzheimer's Association hosts the walk in more than 600 communities nationwide, including Lubbock.

Hannah Ives is the Community Outreach Specialist at the Alzheimer's Association and says this year's fundraising goal is $11,067.

You can register for the walk, sign up to volunteer and/or donate to the cause by clicking here.

Registration is also available the day of the event on October 14th at 9 a.m.

An opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

The walk will take place at Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater at 413 E. Broadway in Lubbock.

The Alzheimer's Association is professionally staffed with a 24/7 Helpline (1-800-272-3900), which offers information and advice to more than 300,000 callers each year.

The organization also offers face-to-face support groups and educational sessions in communities nationwide, including West Texas.

