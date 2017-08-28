Red Dirt Rebel gathering relief supplies for Harvey victims

Provided by Red Dirt Rebel 105.3

Thousands of lives have been changed when Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coastline over the past few days. Texans are famous for taking care of their own. So, in light of that, we are taking the lead for west Texas, in conjunction with the South Plains Food Bank by gathering supplies and donations from the Lubbock and Lubbock area businesses and residents, and personally transporting them to the area of need.

Event: Thursday August 31, 7 p.m. West Texas Live 2323 Mack Davis Lane West Texas Live

Red Dirt Artist performing will be Natalie Rose, Jordan Isaack Smith, and Landon Bullard

Everyone is encouraged to bring items from the following list Food Bank Barrels will be there.

Items in need:

Nonperishable cans goods

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Toiletries

Feminine Hygiene Products

Non Perishable Food Items, including baby formula, bottled water

Clothing needed: Men’s/Women’s clothing new packs of underwear and socks

Pack n Plays

Ziploc bags

Insulated lunch bags and small coolers for medication and formula

Pet Flip-Flops- All Sizes

Cash donations also accepted

Items can be dropped off at the Red Dirt Rebel studios at 1500 Broadway, in the Wells Fargo building.

The Lubbock area Chamber of Commerce is accepting those donations on the Red Dirt Rebel’s behalf. Items can also be donated from 6-7p on 08/29/2017 at Cook’s Garage at 114th and Highway 87, and at Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge at 2323 Mac Davis Ln this Thursday evening from 7-9p.

In the event that a donation needs picked up outside of these hours, area residents and businesses are encouraged to email us for a pick-up and we will gladly do so. Email jr@walkerbc.com