Texas Tech football to honor Spike Dykes with helmet sticker

Texas Tech football will honor the memory of legendary head coach Spike Dykes this year with a helmet sticker that the players will wear all season.

The sticker features an image of Coach Dykes being showered by water. The wording below the picture says "I Like Spike."

That was a popular saying among Red Raider fans during his coaching tenure from 1986 through 1999.

Spike Dykes remains the longest-serving head coach in school history, with than overall record of 82-67-1.

Dykes passed away this April at the age of 79.

The helmet sticker will make its debut this Saturday, when Texas Tech Hosts Eastern Washington at 3 p.m., at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.