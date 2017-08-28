Jury selection underway for man accused of 2007 murder

The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
As infrastructure is leveled and filled with water, Lubbock agencies are deploying to help in the Texas Gulf.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.
