Jury selection underway for man accused of 2007 murder

Jury selection is underway for a Lubbock man accused of a September 2007 murder.

Police said a fight broke out between three men believed to be involved in gang activity in the 2700 block of East 2nd Street.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old John Wilkerson dead in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lubbock police launched an investigation and days later, arrested Patrick Davis, 23, and Earl Washington, 25.

Both men were charged with murder.

However, in 2009, the state offered Davis a plea deal.

Davis agreed to serve 10 years in prison for tampering with evidence in exchange for testimony against Washington. Davis' murder charge and pending aggravated assault charge were dismissed as part of the the plea agreement.

Washington's trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

