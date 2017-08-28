South Plains Food Bank Helps Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Provided by South Plains Food Bank

In response to Hurricane Harvey, the South Plains Food Bank is coordinating with other food banks in the state through Feeding Texas in the first stages of this disaster. Feeding Texas is the collaborating organization for all Texas food banks.

The SPFB is dedicated to providing as much help as possible and realize that this is an unfolding disaster that will require long-term recovery efforts. Feeding Texas has made specific requests from local food banks that SPFB is able to accommodate at this time.

We realize that there are people who have sought refuge in our area. If they are in need of emergency assistance they are encouraged to contact the SPFB at (806) 763-3003.

South Plains Food Bank is not soliciting food items at this time. We encourage the public to donate monetarily to the South Plains Food Bank or Feeding Texas. Anyone who would like to get involved hands-on can volunteer at the SPFB from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to David Weaver, CEO of the SPFB, "The public is encouraged to avoid traveling to the areas affected by the hurricane. As the recovery effort begins, the South Plains Food Bank will be offering other ways to get involved and provide relief to those affected by this tragedy. Once the storm has calmed, we may call on the community for specific items once a proper assessment can be conducted."

The SPFB will continue to do what we can as a humanitarian resource, and know the South Plains community will assist in every way possible to help our fellow Texans.