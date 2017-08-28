Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs

The Plainview Bulldogs went 3-7 last year, but head coach Ryan Rhoades says these guys want to right the wrongs of last season.

"I do believe that our kids are hungry to rectify that. We had been in the playoffs two years in a row and it wasn't a good taste in their mouth to not be in the playoffs. We are not satisfied with being 3-7. We are not satisfied with how we finished in the district. We are satisfied with the effort our young men gave."

The Bulldogs are in a strong District with all the teams up North.

"We open with Palo Duro. Hereford, Amarillo, Canyon, Randall, Caprock, Dumas. From top to bottom in our district, it's a murder's row. Our number 1 goal is our kids and coaches to be the best they can be. If we can get our kids to do that, we will win more than our fair share without a doubt."

