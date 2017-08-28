Red Raiders ready for season opener at the Jones

It's game week for the Texas Tech football team, as the Red Raiders kick off the 2017 season with their season opener at the Jones against Eastern Washington this Saturday.
Lubbock High faces Seminole, Andrews, Dumas, Estacado and Shallowater in District, but Coach Strunk says there's no schedule that can get you ready for District 4-5A play.
The Plainview Bulldogs went 3-7 last year, but head coach Ryan Rhoades says these guys want to right the wrongs of last season.
Texas Tech football will honor the memory of legendary head coach Spike Dykes this year with a helmet sticker that the players will wear all season.
