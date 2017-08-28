Red Raiders ready for season opener at the Jones - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech kicks off the 2017 this Saturday at the Jones

Red Raiders ready for season opener at the Jones

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: Texas Tech Athletics) (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
(KCBD) -

It's game week for the Texas Tech football team, as the Red Raiders kick off the 2017 season with their season opener at the Jones against Eastern Washington this Saturday.

Junior Running Back Demarcus Felton says, "It's nothing like playing in the Jones and the stadium is just rocking and everybody is screaming, you just can't wait September 2nd is just right around the corner."

Tech fans have waited for this day since Nov. 25, when the Red Raiders closed out the 2016 football season with an impressive 54-35 win over Baylor in Arlington. However, Tech finished 5-7 overall last year and failed to make a bowl game, so they're looking forward to a new year and a new slate.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Texas Tech kicks off the 2017 this Saturday at the Jones

    Red Raiders ready for season opener at the Jones

    Red Raiders ready for season opener at the Jones

    Monday, August 28 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-29 03:31:23 GMT
    (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)(Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    It's game week for the Texas Tech football team, as the Red Raiders kick off the 2017 season with their season opener at the Jones against Eastern Washington this Saturday.

    It's game week for the Texas Tech football team, as the Red Raiders kick off the 2017 season with their season opener at the Jones against Eastern Washington this Saturday.

  • Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

    Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

    Monday, August 28 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-08-29 03:26:37 GMT
    jason strunkjason strunk

    Lubbock High faces Seminole, Andrews, Dumas, Estacado and Shallowater in District, but Coach Strunk says there's no schedule that can get you ready for District 4-5A play.

    Lubbock High faces Seminole, Andrews, Dumas, Estacado and Shallowater in District, but Coach Strunk says there's no schedule that can get you ready for District 4-5A play.

  • Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs

    Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:43:45 GMT
    Ryan RhoadesRyan Rhoades

    The Plainview Bulldogs went 3-7 last year, but head coach Ryan Rhoades says these guys want to right the wrongs of last season.

    The Plainview Bulldogs went 3-7 last year, but head coach Ryan Rhoades says these guys want to right the wrongs of last season.

    •   
Powered by Frankly