Red Raiders ready for season opener at the Jones

It's game week for the Texas Tech football team, as the Red Raiders kick off the 2017 season with their season opener at the Jones against Eastern Washington this Saturday.

Junior Running Back Demarcus Felton says, "It's nothing like playing in the Jones and the stadium is just rocking and everybody is screaming, you just can't wait September 2nd is just right around the corner."

Tech fans have waited for this day since Nov. 25, when the Red Raiders closed out the 2016 football season with an impressive 54-35 win over Baylor in Arlington. However, Tech finished 5-7 overall last year and failed to make a bowl game, so they're looking forward to a new year and a new slate.

