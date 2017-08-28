Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

Coming off a 2-8 season, the Lubbock High Westerners are ready for the season. Head Coach Jason Strunk likes what he saw in the offseason.

"I think we put together the best offseason and conditioning and lifting program since I've been here. We have one of the best weight rooms I'll say in the State of Texas. It's a huge resource for us."

Lubbock High faces Seminole, Andrews, Dumas, Estacado and Shallowater in District, but Coach Strunk says there's no schedule that can get you ready for District 4-5A play.

"It's tough. Bunch of good coaches in there. We need to be ready. It's one of the best district in the State in my opinion."

If there's a buzz around the season starting for Lubbock High, Coach Strunk says he wouldn't know.

"No buzz. It's intention. I unplug. I don't listen to the news anymore. I mind my own business when 2-a days hits. I'm all about football. I am here everyday and go home a family guy. I don't care what kind of buzz there is. I don't care if there is buzz or not. I know the buzz is in the locker room. That's the buzz I care about."