2 killed, 4 hospitalized in Clovis library shooting

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Texas Game Wardens from the Lubbock district responded to Hurricane Harvey early Friday morning.
Texas Game Wardens from the Lubbock district responded to Hurricane Harvey early Friday morning.
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.