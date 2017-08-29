2 killed, 4 hospitalized in Clovis library shooting

Two people died and four were injured in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in southeast New Mexico on Monday afternoon.

Clovis Interim City Attorney Tom Phelps confirmed that six civilians were shot. Clovis police say two females died, and two other females and two males are in the hospital.

University Medical Center in Lubbock received four patients from the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, officials say one person remains in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and one is in satisfactory condition. Authorities have not yet released the identities or ages of the victims.

Officers received the call of an active shooter at 4:13 p.m. local time Monday. Officers were able to make contact with the suspect, and the suspect was taken into custody.

A witness at the scene described how he felt as the shooter was just feet away.

"What was going through my mind was it can't be now, it can't be here," said Sam Nathavong. "Who do I say goodbye to? I didn't know what was going on, I just knew it wasn't my time today."

Clovis Mayor David Lansford said, "We are grieving for the families. Our thoughts and prayers are continuously going out to them. Their friends and loved ones. And before I turn it over to chief ford I want to say how proud I am of our Clovis police department as well for their quick and immediate response. This could have been much worse but because of their training and their expertise and their courage it was kept at a minimum."

As of Monday night, the library was closed for the investigation. A motive is not known yet.

