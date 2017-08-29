Curry County DA wants to charge Clovis library shooting suspect as an adult

The Curry County District Attorney wants to try Nathaniel Ray Juett, the teen accused of shooting six people in a Clovis library on Monday, as an adult.

Juett is said to be between 14 and 16 years old.

Police have named Juett as the suspect and are petitioning to charge him with two counts of first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of child abuse.

Two people died and four were injured in the mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in southeast New Mexico on Monday afternoon.

Clovis Interim City Attorney Tom Phelps confirmed that six civilians were shot. Clovis police say two females died, and two other females and two males are in the hospital.

The UMC Trauma Center received four of the shooting victims on Monday. Dr. Mike Ragain provided updates on their status in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The youngest patient, 10-year-old Noah Molina, is in satisfactory condition. The boy's sister, 21-year-old Alexis Molina, 53-year-old Howard Jones, and a final patient who has requested privacy, are all in serious condition.

Alexis Molina is a student at Albuquerque University. The mother of Noah and Alexis Molina is asking for prayers.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Wanda Walters, a 61-year-old circulation assistant who died at the scene. The other woman who died has been identified as 38-year-old youth services librarian Kristina Carter.

State representatives say medical and funeral expenses for the victims will be covered by the State of New Mexico.

Officers received the call of an active shooter at 4:13 p.m. local time Monday. Officers were able to make contact with the suspect, who surrendered and was taken into custody.

A witness who barricaded himself in a room described how he felt as the shooter was just feet away.

"What was going through my mind was it can't be now, it can't be here," said Sam Nathavong. "Who do I say goodbye to? I didn't know what was going on, I just knew it wasn't my time today."

Clovis Mayor David Lansford said, "We are grieving for the families. Our thoughts and prayers are continuously going out to them. Their friends and loved ones. And before I turn it over to chief ford I want to say how proud I am of our Clovis police department as well for their quick and immediate response. This could have been much worse but because of their training and their expertise and their courage it was kept at a minimum."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.