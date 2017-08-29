Lubbock District Game Wardens help with search and rescue effort - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock District Game Wardens help with search and rescue efforts

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Area game wardens assist in search and rescue efforts (Source: Game Warden Aaron Sims) Area game wardens assist in search and rescue efforts (Source: Game Warden Aaron Sims)
Area game wardens assist in search and rescue efforts (Source: Game Warden Aaron Sims) Area game wardens assist in search and rescue efforts (Source: Game Warden Aaron Sims)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Game Wardens from the Lubbock district responded to Hurricane Harvey early Friday morning. 

Aaron Sims said they started in Rockport and have moved to the greater Houston area to assist in search and rescue efforts.

Sims said he is serving as the public information officer at the Fort Bend Command Post.

The production crew from Lone Star Law, a television show that features the men and women of the Texas Game Wardens, has joined the Lubbock team.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly