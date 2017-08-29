Lubbock District Game Wardens help with search and rescue efforts

Texas Game Wardens from the Lubbock district responded to Hurricane Harvey early Friday morning.

Aaron Sims said they started in Rockport and have moved to the greater Houston area to assist in search and rescue efforts.

Sims said he is serving as the public information officer at the Fort Bend Command Post.

The production crew from Lone Star Law, a television show that features the men and women of the Texas Game Wardens, has joined the Lubbock team.

