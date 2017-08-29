Lamesa man killed in Monday night wreck on Highway 137

A Lamesa man has been killed in a Monday night wreck on State Highway 137.

It happened around 9:45 p.m., five miles south of Lamesa.

DPS tells us that 23-year-old Rolando Galvan was traveling north in a 2008 Ford F-150 when a driver in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu tried to pass in the no-passing lane, while oncoming traffic was approaching.

The driver of the Malibu swerved back into the lane and clipped the rear of Galvan's pickup.

DPS tells us Galvan was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries.

This crash is still under investigation. We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.