Lamesa man killed in Monday night wreck on Highway 137

Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.
The American Red Cross is asking people to donate on its website or to text 90999 to donate $10. United Blood Services is also calling on residents to help with blood and platelet needs.
