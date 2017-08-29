Barker moves to second stage of LPGA qualifying school

Barker finished 1-under over four rounds this weekend to move past stage one of LPGA qualifying

Texas Tech senior golfer Gabby Barker advanced to the second round of qualifying for the LPGA Tour this past weekend after finishing in a tie for 48th place over four rounds at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

A record field of 362 players couldn’t stop Barker, who rebounded from consecutive over-par rounds to start the tournament by firing a 1-under 71 on Saturday and then an impressive 4-under 68 on Sunday. She closed the event at 1-under for the tournament after recording 3-over and 2-over cards to begin the event.

Barker finished four strokes ahead of the cut, which moves her to the second stage of qualifying which will be held Oct. 19-22 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida. The second stage of qualifying will be a 72-hole format with no cut.

The top-80 players will advance to the third and final stage of qualifying on Nov. 29-Dec. 3 at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida. Barker has already earned Symetra Tour status for 2018 after making the initial cut in the opening stage of qualifying.

