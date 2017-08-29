Barker moves to second stage of LPGA qualifying school

The Monterey Plainsmen went 10-3 and made the Regional Semifinals last season. Head Coach Wayne Hutchinson says his team is ready to try and do even better this year.
Texas Tech senior wide receiver Derrick Willies was named to the watch list of players vying for a spot to play in the 2018 Senior Bowl held Jan. 27 in Mobile, Alabama.
The Texas Tech soccer team put together some late-match heroics and finished off its California road trip with a 1-0 victory over San Diego Sunday night at Torero Stadium.
Texas Tech senior golfer Gabby Barker advanced to the second round of qualifying for the LPGA Tour this past weekend after finishing in a tie for 48th place over four rounds at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.
