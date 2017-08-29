Davis' late goal lifts Texas Tech to 1-0 victory over San Diego

The Texas Tech soccer team put together some late-match heroics and finished off its California road trip with a 1-0 victory over San Diego Sunday night at Torero Stadium.

The Red Raiders (3-1) scored in the 85th minute to secure the win over the Toreros (0-3). Freshman forward Kirsten Davis recorded the tally for her first collegiate goal of her young career, with a handy assist from sophomore midfielder Gwennie Puente.

“We knew we were up against it tonight,” head coach Tom Stone said. “San Diego had nine days rest and we had 48 hours and had to travel, but the team responded extremely well. We knew we had to get a result tonight and we are thrilled to have done so.”

