Lubbock Police Foundation collecting donations for first responders

Provided by Lubbock Police Foundation

In response to the ongoing public safety needs and support efforts by all first responders assisting with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the Lubbock Police Foundation is accepting financial donations in support of our local first responders that are deploying to aid in the affected areas.

Financial donations will be used to directly support our local first responders by purchasing needed supplies to keep them safe and effective while responding to this widespread tragedy. Additionally the Lubbock Police Foundation will actively help to provide resources that our local first responders deem necessary to complete the task of helping citizens affected by this devastating hurricane. All funds donated before or on September 11th will go towards this effort.

The Lubbock Police Foundation is made up of dedicated volunteers that promote community-building, education and trust between law enforcement and the Lubbock community. We are a non-profit 501c3 organization that relies upon the generosity of citizens and local businesses as well as fund-raising activities for the financial backing needed to pursue worthy community goals.

Fostering healthy relationships between members of the Lubbock Police Foundation and community advocates is vital to providing superior service to the citizens of Lubbock. We seek to expand public safety awareness, crime prevention, and community outreach activities such as assistance for our local law enforcement that are headed to help those in need.

The Lubbock Police Foundation understands the unique and supportive relationship we have with the great people of Lubbock and our surrounding communities and we want to thank them for their assistance and generosity towards the men and women who serve them.

Financial donations in support of our Hurricane Harvey effort can be made using our website lubbockpolicefoundation.org or by check mailed to our registered address at ATTN: Lubbock Police Foundation 916 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401.