Pigskin Preview: Monterey Plainsmen

The Monterey Plainsmen went 10-3 and made the Regional Semifinals last season. Head Coach Wayne Hutchinson says his team is ready to try and do even better this year.

"I think it opened the eyes to our kids. Hey we can play with anyone in the state of Texas. Our kids are hungry. They're ready to come back this year and prove to people that we can take that next step."

Monterey has a strong non-district schedule with Odessa, Abilene Wylie, Randall, Midland Lee and Stephenville. That can only prepare the Plainsmen for District.

"Four teams go deep in the playoffs from the same District. I think it's one of the toughest districts in the State in 5A. You can't overlook Lake View or Lubbock High. It makes the district even tougher."

Monterey opens the season Thursday night hosting Odessa.

"You can feel the energy. I'm excited to see everybody come out to that first game Thursday because it will be the first game in the 806. We're excited about it."

