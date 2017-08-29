Consider This: Tune in and help out with the KCBD West Texas Cares Telethon

Hurricane Harvey has affected millions, will cost billions and the loss of life is yet to be fully calculated.

We have all been inspired by the stories of selflessness and courage that have already come out of this incredible tragedy.

Few circumstances illustrate the value of a local broadcaster more than neighbor helping neighbor during times like these.

It is important for local broadcasters to give back. That's what we're doing Thursday with the KCBD West Texas Cares Telethon.

West Texans are always ready to help one another and KCBD is happy to take the lead by making it easy to give money that you can be certain 100 percent will go directly to Hurricane Harvey relief.

This Thursday, 5 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. you can tune in to KCBD, call the number on the screen and make a donation of $10 or more that will go directly to relief efforts.

Consider this...make a donation, do your part, help your fellow Texans.

The storms are still raging today but when they stop, there will be a need for months and years to come.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.