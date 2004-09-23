Food for Thought Report for 6.7

This week, city health inspector's checked out 30 food establishments in Lubbock County. Of those 30, we only have one top performer and one low performer in this week's edition of NewsChannel 11's Food for Thought. We also have some advice this week on the safe way to picnic in the park this summer.
Surf's up! There's no time like the present for a cool dip in the pool and once the kids are through swimming, a snack is usually in order. Parents take note, the snack bar at Seahorse Pool at 3314 35th St. is a Food for Thought top performer this week with zero critical violations. Seahorse is our only top performer this week.
Now to our only low performer this week. Captain Catfish Cafe at the Texaco in New Deal is a low performer with four critical violations. Violations including:
- Food not held at proper temperatures. Inspectors found hot food holding at 100 degrees. That's 40 degrees cooler than the required temperature. Food not at proper temperatures could make you sick.
- Environmental inspectors say chicken was not being date marked. No date, no proof it's not spoiled.
- A spray bottle with a sanitizing solution was not properly labeled.
- A dish washing unit was not working properly.
Management did not return our phone calls.
Now for this week's Food for Thought Special Report. It's that time of year. Time for picnics. We took a walk through Mackenzie Park with City Environmental Health Inspector Lydia Ramirez to get the low down on picnicking in the park. "When we bring our table outside, we've got to think about our environment", said Ramirez.
She says picnicking is just like restaurant health and safety. The most critical thing to keep in mind is food temperatures. "Say you left potato salad out for four hours. You should just throw it away. Potato salad is a potential hazardous food due to the mayonnaise content", said Ramirez.
Here are some other tips:
- Don't eat food that's been out for more than four hours.
- Cook hamburgers and meat thoroughly.
- If grilling, use a wire brush to scrub the grill off or put foil down and cook on it.
- Keep all trash in one bag so you don't attract too many bugs.
- Bring a disposable table cloth, and blankets.
- Beware of bird droppings and other things animals may have left behind.
- Keep food covered and wipe down everything.
- Chips and cookies will save, but all salads and fruit should be tossed out.
"It's better to be safe and just throw it out than to take the chance, take it home, and get sick", said Ramirez.
As for raw meat, Ramirez says if it’s in a container, you can probably take it home after a picnic as long as it didn’t sit out for too long. You can cook it later as long as it’s reheated to at least 165 degrees to kill all bacteria that may have grown.