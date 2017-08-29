Compassionate Friends offers support to those grieving the loss of a child, sibling or grandchild

Grief can disrupt every aspect of your life in ways that you might not expect. That's the message from Compassionate Friends in their monthly newsletter.

That group is trying to get the word out about support group meetings every month to help those who are grieving the loss of a child, sibling or grandchild.

They meet on the first Tuesday of every month, which means the next meeting is set for a week from today on September 5th on the LCU campus. For more information call 806-218-2397 or email TCFLubbock@gmail.com.

Click here to read their newsletter.

