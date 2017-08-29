Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs

After going three rounds deep in the playoffs and finishing 11-2, the Coronado Mustangs are excited for this season.

Head Coach Seth Parr likes what he sees from his team.

"Our Senior leadership is real good, lot of mature guys that love football. I think the love of the game; the love of practicing is probably our biggest strength."

Quarterback Quay Gray is back after throwing for over 4,100 yards and 53 touchdowns.

"I expect him to pick up where he left. We are putting more on him, expanding what he can do, let him call the protections. Let him call some plays so putting more on him. He can handle it."

Non-District has Plainview Wichita Falls Rider, Odessa, Randall, Andrews. That will prepare the Mustangs for a strong District. Coach Parr is ready for the season to start.

"As a coach, we kinda live in little bitty holes. I know everybody is excited. I get the countdowns on Twitter. I'm about tired of those. I know we only have four days left. I know they're excited. We have a lot to do before that game."

