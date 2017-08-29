Sunny skies, chance of storms through Saturday

As Harvey slowly moves to the northeast through Louisiana, sunshine and drier conditions will return to Houston.

For us it will be a similar forecast, with dry conditions and sunny skies and winds from the northeast at 10 mph.

Your Wednesday high will hit 85 degrees in Lubbock and the rest of the week will remain in the mid to upper 50s. Still should remain sunny until Friday afternoon when clouds edge in and a chance of rain will return late Friday night.

With the Tech game on Saturday and the Watermelon Festival in Plains on Saturday there will be a chance of some isolated showers and storms in the region.

The rest of the South Plains will have a similar forecast of sunny skies and dry weather with highs in the 80s Wednesday through Friday.

