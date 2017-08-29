Sunny skies, chance of storms through Saturday

The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.
Several players on the Red Raider football team are from Houston, and while their first game of the year is this Saturday, the safety of their friends and family back home is weighing heavy on their hearts right now.
