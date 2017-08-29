Red Raiders from Houston thinking about family as first game approaches

Several players on the Red Raider football team are from Houston, and while their first game of the year is this Saturday, the safety of their friends and family back home is weighing heavy on their hearts right now.

Defensive lineman Lonzell Gilmore says this isn't the first time his family has dealt with something like this, as his family evacuated New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.

He says his mother is currently at a shelter at his old high school in Houston to escape her flooded home.

Running back DeMarcus Felton says his family is doing ok right now, but he says several of his friends have lost everything.

Both players say they will be thinking about their city as they play here in Lubbock on Saturday.

"Just being so far away, I mean it's kind of hard because I'm not really with my family. But they told me just stay to football, that they're going to be alight. Just keep pushing through," Glimore said.

"It's kind of sad to see. And I'm hoping that you know when I get a chance to go back and just see Houston when we play U of H that it is way better than what I am looking at now," Felton said.

Both players say they're in constant communication to make sure their family members are staying safe.

Felton says his parents still plan to come see him play this weekend.

