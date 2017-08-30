Kassandra Ford Pays it Forward 8/30

This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union Pay it Forward to a single grandmother, Annie Benitez, who looks after her three grandchildren.

Her relative, Kassandra Ford, nominated Annie because of her caring nature and selflessness. Ford says Benitez is always doing something for others, even before herself.

Benitez is in need of clothing for herself and her grandchildren. WesTex provided Benitez with several gift cards to purchase new clothes, as well as a massage to treat herself.

If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, just fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

