Lubbock Just Between Friends consignment sale kicks off with thousands of items

The Lubbock Just Between Friends consignment sale opens to the public on Wednesday, August 30th and runs through Saturday, September 2nd.

This fall/winter sale will feature more than 55,000 new and gently-used items.

Doors will open to the public at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Admission is $10 for adults and kids can get in for free.

Doors will remain open until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, admission for adults drops to $2 and the are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and admission is free.

On Saturday, there is a 1/2 price sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no admission fee on Saturday.

