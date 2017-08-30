Lubbock Just Between Friends consignment sale kicks off with tho - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Just Between Friends consignment sale kicks off with thousands of items

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Just Between Friends consignment sale runs August 30th through September 2nd
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Just Between Friends consignment sale opens to the public on Wednesday, August 30th and runs through Saturday, September 2nd.

This fall/winter sale will feature more than 55,000 new and gently-used items.

Doors will open to the public at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Admission is $10 for adults and kids can get in for free. 

Doors will remain open until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, admission for adults drops to $2 and the are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and admission is free.

On Saturday, there is a 1/2 price sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no admission fee on Saturday.

