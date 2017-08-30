Yoakum County prepares for 22nd annual Watermelon Round-up

The 22nd annual Yoakum County Watermelon Round-Up will be on Saturday, Sept. 2nd (Source: Yoakum County Watermelon Round-Up)

The Yoakum County Watermelon Round-up began in 1996.

Over the years, the event has grown to include vendors, live music, food, crafts, and plenty of free watermelon slices.

This year, the Watermelon Round-Up will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. in the heart of Plains, Texas.

KCBD's own Chief Meteorologist John Robison will be the emcee.

