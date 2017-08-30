Yoakum County prepares for 22nd annual Watermelon Round-up - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Yoakum County prepares for 22nd annual Watermelon Round-up

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
The 22nd annual Yoakum County Watermelon Round-Up will be on Saturday, Sept. 2nd (Source: Yoakum County Watermelon Round-Up) The 22nd annual Yoakum County Watermelon Round-Up will be on Saturday, Sept. 2nd (Source: Yoakum County Watermelon Round-Up)
PLAINS, TX (KCBD) -

The Yoakum County Watermelon Round-up began in 1996.

Over the years, the event has grown to include vendors, live music, food, crafts, and plenty of free watermelon slices.

This year, the Watermelon Round-Up will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. in the heart of Plains, Texas. 

KCBD's own Chief Meteorologist John Robison will be the emcee. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-08-30 06:00:43 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:36 GMT

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

  • Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-08-30 08:02:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:36 GMT

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

  • Kassandra Ford Pays it Forward

    Kassandra Ford Pays it Forward

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:37:58 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union Pay it Forward to a single grandmother, Annie Benitez, who looks after her three grandchildren. Her relative, Kassandra Ford, nominated Annie because of her caring nature and selflessness. 

    This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union Pay it Forward to a single grandmother, Annie Benitez, who looks after her three grandchildren. Her relative, Kassandra Ford, nominated Annie because of her caring nature and selflessness. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly