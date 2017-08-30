Northbound Frankford at Spur 327 closed for emergency gas line repair

Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union Pay it Forward to a single grandmother, Annie Benitez, who looks after her three grandchildren. Her relative, Kassandra Ford, nominated Annie because of her caring nature and selflessness.
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.
