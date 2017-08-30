Northbound Frankford at Spur 327 closed for emergency gas line repair

On Wednesday, August 30, following the morning commute Barricades Unlimited will be closing northbound Frankford Avenue to all traffic at Spur 327.

The closure is for an emergency repair to a gas line by Atmos Energy. The roadway is expected to reopen by the weekend, weather permitting.

Traffic heading north on Frankford Avenue approaching Spur 327 will be split, with the left lane turning left to head west and the right lane turning right to head east. No through traffic will be allowed.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to seek alternate routes when possible. Plan ahead expecting delays for the Thursday and Friday morning commutes.

