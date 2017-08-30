Star ER employees help Hurricane Harvey victims with new telemedicine technology

On Wednesday, medical professionals from Star ER headed down to Rockport to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Doctors will be using telemedicine equipment which will transfer that information back to Star ER in Lubbock for examination.

But this isn't just a tool for doctors, anyone with a phone can use the system.

"Anybody who is in the disaster zone, or affected by the disaster that has cell service or internet service can download a free app," Doctor Ryan Lewis explained. "With that app they can log in and tele-consult back to Star ER with one of our physicians."

All they have to do is download the app, give information on what is wrong, and then you are automatically connected with a doctor in what is essentially a Facetime appointment.

"What were able to do with that is fill a void and allow people to have physician access and consultation without having to leave their home," Lewis said.

Four members of Star ER are headed down to Rockport to offer their help, something Lewis says, that as a doctor, he was called to do.

"We have the personnel, we have the supplies, we have the training we have the knowledge to go actually make a difference and take care of people in their time of need. I personally feel is our duty to step up and go help our fellow Texans, our fellow health care providers and our fellow safety personal."

Local community members also donated supplies for their trip.

The Star ER employees will be helping in the Southern portion of the state between three to five days before another team will relieve them.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.