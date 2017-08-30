PHOTOS: Rep. Dustin Burrows clearing roads, driveways in Rockport

State Representative Dustin Burrows (D83) didn't hesitate when got a call Monday from his fellow representative Drew Spring (D68) asking if he wanted to go to Rockport to clear roads and driveways for residents.

In Rockport the state representatives joined forces with members of the Texas A&M Forestry Service in chainsawing and clearing limbs from residential neighborhoods.

Burrows says he stopped long enough to buy waders and a chainsaw then headed south.

"The devastation is is worse than words or pictures can describe," Burrows said.

Despite the destruction, Burrows said that the spirits of the residents are surprisingly high.

"Everyone is deeply grateful for any help," Burrows said.

Burrows told KCBD that his crew is working with chain saws and manpower to clear access to people's houses.

"Right now there are so many uprooted trees that it is impossible for many to even get to their homes," Burrows said.

While in Rockport, Burrows and Springer ran across another West Texan, Josh Abbott, who brought his food truck to help in the disaster relief.

