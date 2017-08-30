LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for auto burglary suspect

Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-08-30 06:00:43 GMT
Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-08-30 21:44:55 GMT
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.