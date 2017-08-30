LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for auto burglary suspect - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a purse from a car in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Parkway Drive back on Aug. 13.

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

