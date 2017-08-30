LCU to join Lone Star Conference in 2019-2020

Lubbock Christian University has accepted an invitation to join the Lone Star Conference in the Fall of 2019.

The LSC will add 7 other schools to become a 19 member conference, the largest in NCAA Division II.

With the new additions in 1919, the Lone Star Conference will have 13 members in Texas, 3 in Oklahoma, 2 in New Mexico, and 1 in Arkansas.

According to the press release, LCU made the move in 1970-71 to move from the NJCAA to the NAIA. They were NAIA members until 2013, spending the final 19 seasons as members of the Sooner Athletic Conference. LCU transitioned to NCAA Div. II and claimed full membership with postseason eligibility in 2015 (2015-2016 season) as members of the Heartland Conference. The Chaps and Lady Chaps first played a Heartland Conference schedule in the fall of 2013 (2013-2014 season), and since then have claimed first place finishes and conference regular season titles in men's soccer (2013), women's basketball (2013-2014, 2014-2015 and 2015-2016), baseball (2014 and 2017) and softball (2014 and 2015). Men's and Womens Basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's golf, baseball and softball have each qualified (or had qualifiers) for NCAA postseason play in the two seasons LCU has been eligible for NCAA postseason. Women's basketball hit the highest plateau in 2016, claiming the program's first NCAA Division II National Championship title.

"We are very grateful to the Heartland Conference, it's administrative staff, and all the institutions that have been a part of this league for the past four seasons," said LCU's director of athletics Paul Hise. "The conference supported our institution as we transitioned into NCAA Division II and helped guide us through the entire process. As we look forward to the 2019-2020 season, we are excited to compete in one of the premier Division II conferences in the nation. We believe the move into the Lone Star Conference will give our student-athletes and coaching staff some great opportunities to compete at the highest level while also creating new rivalries. We believe this change will also add to the overall student-athlete experience at LCU and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic conference."