Keller Williams team says urgent need for donations, gas cans for South Texas

The Keller Williams team is asking for new, empty gas cans, five gallons or more, and money to help fill them with fuel for residents in South Texas. Drop gas cans by their main building at 10210 Quaker Ave by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

They're asking for gift cards and financial contributions so they can fill up these cans and get them to residents.

They also need food, water, diapers, and hygiene items. They also need people. Call Dale at 361-212-7374 if you want to volunteer.

You can donate online at pursuemissions.org

They posted this statement on Facebook:

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.