'Lubbock Helps Harvey' team says urgent need for donations, gas cans for South Texas

The Lubbock Helps Harvey team is asking for new, empty gas cans, five gallons or more, and money to help fill them with fuel for residents in South Texas. Drop gas cans by their main building at 10210 Quaker Ave by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

They're asking for gift cards and financial contributions so they can fill up these cans and get them to residents.

They also need food, water, diapers, and hygiene items.

You can donate online at pursuemissions.org or bring the donations to Keller Williams in Lubbock at 10210 Quaker Avenue through Friday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.