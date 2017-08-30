Texas Tech Softball announces 2017 Fall slate

Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that the athletics department will donate $100 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for every point the Red Raiders score in Saturday's season opener against Eastern Washington.
Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that the athletics department will donate $100 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for every point the Red Raiders score in Saturday's season opener against Eastern Washington.
Texas Tech head softball coach Adrian Gregory announced the team’s 2017 fall schedule Wednesday, consisting of three home games at Rocky Johnson Field and along with a travel tournament.
Texas Tech head softball coach Adrian Gregory announced the team’s 2017 fall schedule Wednesday, consisting of three home games at Rocky Johnson Field and along with a travel tournament.
The Lubbock Cooper Pirates went 1-03 last year and made a deep playoff run. Max Kattwinkel enters his 5th year as head coach and he has the team focused to make another run.
The Lubbock Cooper Pirates went 1-03 last year and made a deep playoff run. Max Kattwinkel enters his 5th year as head coach and he has the team focused to make another run.
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.