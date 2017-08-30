Texas Tech Softball announces 2017 Fall slate - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders host three games at the Rock, travel to Spring, Texas

Texas Tech Softball announces 2017 Fall slate

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Kierra Miles (source: Texas Tech University)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech head softball coach Adrian Gregory announced the team’s 2017 fall schedule Wednesday, consisting of three home games at Rocky Johnson Field and along with a travel tournament.
 
The Red Raiders open their fall slate on Wednesday, Sept. 20, with a doubleheader against Midland College starting at 4 p.m. Tech welcomes Odessa College to the Rock for a 4 p.m. battle on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and then wraps up the fall with four games at the TCS College Classic in Spring, Texas, Oct. 14-15.
 
"I am very excited about our fall schedule,” head coach Adrian Gregory said. “I believe it will be a great opportunity to see our newcomers and assess where we are as a team. Our travel to Spring, Texas, was something we did two years ago, and I believe it will give us a great pulse playing stronger talent. It is also a great opportunity for our Houston kids to play in front of their family and friends. We are extremely ready to get after it!”

