Midland police offering $1,000 reward for Lubbock theft suspects

The Midland Police Department is asking for public help as they try to identify these suspects from the Lubbock area.

Police say this group has stolen $1,000s in makeup and name brand items from Midland.

They're working with the Lubbock Police Department to get them identified, but if you recognize anyone, police ask that you give Midland Crime Stoppers a call at 432-694-TIPS.

Midland police say you'll receive $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

