Midland police offering $1,000 reward for Lubbock theft suspects

Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:44:36 GMT
Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:52:47 GMT
The NFL preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night has been canceled.
Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 11:10:29 GMT
Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:49:48 GMT
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-08-30 08:02:40 GMT
Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:49:46 GMT
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:20 AM EDT2017-08-30 09:20:33 GMT
Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:49:37 GMT
The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is back on land after coming ashore early Wednesday just west of Cameron, Louisiana.
Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-08-30 12:30:39 GMT
Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-08-31 00:54:26 GMT
The Kremlin has confirmed that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer has reached out to them during the 2016 presidential campaign, seeking help for a business project in Russia.
