American Red Cross donations going straight to Harvey victims

Since Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast, people have been helping out in any way they can.

Here at KCBD, we are partnering with The American Red Cross to help those affected by Harvey.

Thursday we will be hosting the KCBD West Texas Cares telethon, with proceeds raised going straight to storm victims.

"Money that is given for Harvey, designated for Harvey, you will know that it is going to go there," said Brad Larson, volunteer with The American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross has an account made just for Harvey.

Whether you call in Thursday during the telethon, or choose another way to donate to victims, you can be sure that's where your money is going to go, according to the American Red Cross.

In times of crisis, the Red Cross provides shelter, food, clothing, and much more to victims who lost everything in the storm.

"It's so expensive to set up shelters and provide food, clothing, and shelter on an immediate basis and that's what the Red Cross is there for," Larson said.

Another advantage the Red Cross has is, most of their workers are volunteers, meaning donations are not going to pay salaries.

"The Red Cross, on average, 91 cents of every dollar that the Red Cross spends, goes to help the humanitarian efforts, said Larson.

The organization says relief efforts will likely last until Thanksgiving.

"It's going to be going on for months. The Red Cross will always be there until people get settled back into where they need to go," Larson said.

The telethon will begin during Daybreak Today, which begins at 5 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 6:30 p.m.

