Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Pirates

The Lubbock Cooper Pirates went 10-3 last year and made a deep playoff run. Max Kattwinkel enters his 5th year as head coach and he has the team focused to make another run.

"Our motto is Teleo, which means to finish. We are hoping to take another step forward this year to finish the job and concentrate on getting better every day we step out here."

The Pirates have a strong non-conference schedule with Amarillo, Randall, Frenship, Weatherford and Clovis. That will prepare them for the strong District 4-5A, where they look to finish strong.

"Again, it's Teleo, to finish. We want to make sure we are playing our best football at the time of the year when it counts: end of the season, district race, playoffs hopefully and see if we can take it a step further this season."

