WANTED WEDNESDAY: Suspect in 2015 murder, suspect in July 4th shooting

Lubbock Police Officers are searching for two suspects who are being spotlighted on this week's #WantedWednesday post on social media.

The first is Isaias Cabello. Cabello is wanted for the December 2015 murder of Henry Anderson.

The second on this week's list is Alex Flores. Flores is wanted for Aggravated Assault in connection to a July 4th shooting at the Park Apartments.

If anyone has information about either of these suspects, please call Crime Line at 741-1000.

Remember, these two are considered ARMED & DANGEROUS, so please do not approach them.

