An Andrews, TX man was arrested early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Andrews Police Department assisted Federal and State Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Texas Department of Public Safety CID, Odessa Police Department SWAT, and multiple Task Force Members served a search and arrest warrant on a residence within the city limits of Andrews, Texas.

The search and arrest warrant stemmed from a federal investigation of Dusty Wayne Haynes.

Officials say Haynes was arrested without incident and was taken into federal custody. He has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

This case is on-going and more arrest are expected.

