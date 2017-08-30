Texas Tech launches #scoreonharvey Initiative for EWU season opener

Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that the athletics department will donate $100 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for every point the Red Raiders score in Saturday's season opener against Eastern Washington.

The #ScoreOnHarvey initiative is one of several ways Texas Tech Athletics is encouraging Red Raider fans to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Fans wishing to join Tech in contributing financially are asked to donate to the American Red Cross or to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund established by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

In addition, Tech will send its equipment truck stocked with bottled water donated by Coca-Cola to Austin on Thursday to join the University of Houston and several other FBS programs from across the state in delivering essential supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims and relief workers.

"We are all affected by the tragedy in Houston and South Texas," Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. "We stand by our neighbors throughout the state of Texas and hope we can make an impact on those who been affected by Hurricane Harvey. I want to especially thank Willis Moving and Storage for their generous support of this project."

The Red Raiders are slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon against the Eagles with television coverage provided on FOX Sports Net as well as on the Texas Tech Sports Network. Tech will hold a moment of silence prior to the playing of the National Anthem on Saturday in order to honor the hurricane victims.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.