Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers

The Frenship Tigers begin a new era of football out in Wolfforth as Jay Northcutt takes over as the head coach.

"It's really been a great experience. I came in in January. I was really pleased with how the kids responded. We had a great spring football game, which is the first time that Frenship has had a chance to do spring football. The community has been great. I can really tell they are fired up about Tiger football."

The Tigers lost running back Garrison Johnson, who is committed to Nebraska. His father got a job promotion and moved the family to Houston so Garrison transferred to Manvel. However, Northcutt sees strength on both sides of the ball with the defensive front and the wide receivers.

Frenship only has 4 home games this season. They'll battle in a tough district with Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Odessa Permian, Tascosa and San Angelo Central.

"It's a really unique district. Every team you come up against every week expects to win and they're used to winning. We want to go out and win a District Championship and I think we'll compete for that. That's where we set the bar."

