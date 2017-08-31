DPS Troopers identify victim in fatal crash near Shallowater - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

DPS Troopers identify victim in fatal crash near Shallowater

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
(Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

One person is dead after police responded to a call of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle on N Frankford Avenue, east of Shallowater. Troopers have identified the bicyclist as 29-year-old Mark Anthony Fergerson of Shallowater.

DPS received the call just after 2:00 Thursday morning. The Lubbock County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. 

Troopers have identified the driver of the truck as 18-year-old Brice Aaron Hacker. He was not injured in the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation.

