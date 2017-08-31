DPS Troopers identify victim in fatal crash near Shallowater

One person is dead after police responded to a call of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle on N Frankford Avenue, east of Shallowater. Troopers have identified the bicyclist as 29-year-old Mark Anthony Fergerson of Shallowater.
DPS received the call just after 2:00 Thursday morning. The Lubbock County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.
Troopers have identified the driver of the truck as 18-year-old Brice Aaron Hacker. He was not injured in the crash.
Thursday, August 31 2017 3:31 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:31:18 GMT
Thursday, August 31 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:32:49 GMT
A grand jury used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has heard secret testimony from a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's eldest son, The Associated Press has...
A grand jury used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has heard secret testimony from a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's eldest son, The Associated Press has learned.